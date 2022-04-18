Mumbai: Along with mercury, heatstroke cases see exponential rise

Due to the city’s scorching heat, state and civic-run hospitals have witnessed a 20-25 per cent surge in patients complaining of dehydration, fatigue, body ache, irritation in the eyes, and burning sensation while urinating. The cases, which are the after-effects of piercing heat, have risen sharply in the past several weeks. Affected by heatstroke, the patients have also complained of runny nose, giddiness, allergy due to dust and pain in the throat.

JJ Hospital assistant professor, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, said, “There has been a marked rise in the number of patients suffering from viral fever, headache, gastroenteritis and sore throat.” For the past week, the number of patients visiting the OPD has risen. Of the 450 OPD visitors, 100-150 complained of fever, headache and other ailments, he apprised.

“There are patients whose fever has lasted more than three days, necessitating hospitalisation. The number of patients complaining of diarrhoea, and headache has gone up by 20 to 30 per cent. Fever cases have increased by 15 to 20 per cent,” he added.

According to medicos, high temperatures cause people to get dehydrated, which leads to low immunity, making them vulnerable to viral fever and other illnesses. “People who are suffering from heart ailments, blood pressure and diabetes should keep checking their health parameters regularly. People should drink plenty of water and keep their body hydrated,” they advised.

Infectious diseases experts have also attributed the rise in viral ailments to the sudden change in temperature. Symptoms of viral fever are similar to that of dengue, malaria and swine flu — the patient suffers from severe headache, high-grade fever, abdominal pain, body ache and vomiting for over 48-72 hours.

“People must see a doctor immediately, as the symptoms are quite similar to those of dengue, malaria. Take medication as prescribed by the doctor, do not fall back on home remedies,” they cautioned.

The doctors also suggested not to step out between 12 pm to 3 pm, if possible.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:01 PM IST