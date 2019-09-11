Mumbai: All's not well with the health of Mumbai police.

Mumbai: 807 policemen, mostly constables, in the 45,000 strong force have died prematurely in the last five and half years (January 2014 till May 2019) while in service owing to various ailments. In a fraction of cases, the causes were unnatural; accidents and suicides in particular. The figure is considered very high given the fact that the on an average 150-160 constables have been succumbing to diseases every year against the annual recruitment figure of around 1,400 personnel. However, the actual addition to the force is barely around 300 given the fact that another group of 900 retire from service every year.