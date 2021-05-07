Mumbai: Allow milk sale in the evening too, says Sanjay Nirupam

Former Mumbai regional Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam has urged the Dairy Development Minister Sunil Kedar to allow milk shops to operate between 4 pm and 7 pm in addition to 7 am to 11 am during the lockdown, which will be in place till May 15.

Nirupam said cows and buffaloes are milked twice a day in the morning and in the evening. “Even though the milk sale takes place in the morning, the milk collected in the evening remains unsold due to the closure of shops. That milk gets wasted and those involved in this business incur a huge loss,” he noted.

Nirupama has urged the government to tweak the lockdown guidelines and allow milk to be sold both in the morning from 7 am to 11 am and later from 4 pm to 7 pm in the city.