Mumbai: All-out police ops ahead of Ganeshotsav

Ahead of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations that begin today, the Mumbai Police conducted an all-out operation on Wednesday. Combing operations were carried out at 208 locations, with the police checking 943 criminals on record, of which 277 were nabbed. Nakabandis were set up in 129 locations and 7,810 vehicles were checked. The police also initiated action against 15 persons, seizing one pistol, 14 swords and knives from them.

According to Mumbai police, 46 wanted and absconded criminals were arrested in the three-hour operation conducted from Wednesday night 11 pm to Thursday morning 2 am, while 26 persons with non-bailable warrants were nabbed. A total of 103 people dealing in contraband were arrested; they were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police also conducted raids on 66 gambling and hooch dens, initiating action on at least 87 men. Over 32 criminals, who had been externed out of city limits, were found violating the rules and were arrested. Action was also initiated against 129 people, including 54 illegal hawkers.

In over 129 nakabandi locations, the police checked 7,810 vehicles, of which 1,257 drivers/riders were booked for violating traffic rules, said an official, adding that 20 motorists were nabbed for drunk driving.

Foot patrolling by the police had 208 officials on the roads, keeping a tab on the movement of citizens in the wee hours of Thursday.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:48 AM IST