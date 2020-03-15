Mumbai: All eyes on expanding health-care facilities says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to expand it's healthcare facilities after recording the highest number of positive cases of novel coronavirus so far.

State Minister of Health Rajesh Tope said, on Sunday, that the testing facilities provided in the laboratories of the state hospitals will be increased to meet the need. “Presently, the laboratories at Kasturba hospital can test up to 100 cases per day. We will be expanding the facilities to ensure that as many as 350 tests can be done in a single day,” he said, briefing the press about the precautionary measures the state has adopted in an attempt to tackle the dreaded virus.

Maharashtra has 32 confirmed positive cases of novel coronavirus, including 9 people who are admitted at the civic-run Kasturba hospital. Earlier, on Sunday morning, Tope visited Kasturba hospital and reviewed the wards where confirmed patients are being treated. Apart from the 9 confirmed cases, 80 other suspected patients are being kept in isolation.

“The hospital has a capacity of 80 beds, which is full. We will be increasing the number of beds to 125. Suspected patients will be discharged if their test results are negative,” added Tope.