Mumbai: All eyes on EC, count down begins

Mumbai: The countdown for the announcement for the upcoming Assembly election begins, and all eyes are now on the Election Commission and their much-expected press conference. In 2014, the election was announced on September 22 and voting was taken on October 15.

The million dollar question this time is whether the election will be held before Diwali or not? CEC Sunil Arora said the dates for polling will be finalised keeping the movement of security forces in mind.

His statement has sparked the speculation of holding the election after Diwali. But political parties have demanded to hold election before Diwali like 2009 and 2014.

Congress list today

The Congress is expected to release its first list on Friday. The list will have names of candidates for 50 constituencies. As per sources, it will have names of most of the sitting legislators like Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar, Yeshomati Thakur, Prithviraj Chavan. Senior leaders like Sushilkumar Shinde have also been asked to contest the Assembly election. But most are not interested in contesting the poll.

Athavale seeks 10 seats

Ramdas Athavale has demanded 10 seats from the BJP. He is not inclined to contest on BJP symbol. “If RPI gets symbol from EC, we will contest on our symbol,” Athawale said.