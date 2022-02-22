Mumbai: Alishah Parkar visits ED office in connection with ongoing probe against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides

Alishash Parkar, son of Haseena Parkar (sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim) visited the Enforcement Directorate's office on Monday.

Agency sources claimed that Parkar was being examined in connection with the ED's on-going probe against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Last week, the ED had carried out searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, in connection with a money laundering probe it had initiated against Dawood and his associates. The ED searches have come after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently registered an offence against Dawood and six others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST