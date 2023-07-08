Mumbai: Alert Locals Save Class 3 Girl From Being Electrocuted

A girl studying in class 3 suffered electrocution while on her way to tuition, but was saved just in the nick of time, thanks to the quick and selfless efforts of three people who were in the vicinity at the time of incident.

On July 5 at around 3.30pm, Trisha Meher was going to tuition along with her three classmates in the Phanasbhat-Mahim hamlet in Palghar taluka. On the way, she accidentally fell onto a broken live electrical distribution wire. As power currents shook her, the girl's terrified classmates ran for help.

Rescued in time

A 55-year-old farm worker, Bharti Mashe, who saw the children running and screaming, spotted Trisha who was still in the wire's contact. He raised an alarm which caught the attention of passers-by Suhash Mhatre, 43, and Chaitanya Vartak, 28.

The duo immediately ran towards the electrical distribution box and removed the fuses risking their lives. After the flow of current stopped, they rushed a semi-conscious Trisha to a nearby clinic. The child was referred to the Mahim primary hospital and later shifted to the Palghar Rural Hospital. The girl escaped with injuries on her hands and legs.

Talking to The FPJ, Mahavitran Executive Engineer S N Bharambhe said that a primary investigation has been conducted into the incident and action will be taken after the electrical inspector submits the report.