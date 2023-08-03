Mumbai: Alert Cops Save Woman Trying To End Life By Jumping Off Vashi Bridge; Netizens All Praise After Viral Video

A team of alert traffic policemen saved a woman who was trying to commit suicide and jump off the Vashi bridge in Navi Mumbai. In a display of swiftness and quick thinking in the face of a challenging situation, the cops reacted with alacrity and ensured that the woman is saved. After the woman is saved, a crowd gathers at the spot, and the policemen are seen trying ensuring that the woman is taken back safely without much hullabaloo.

The names of brave cops also came out in public domain after the video went viral. The cops who saved the woman's life by pulling her back just in the nick of time are Shivajirao Bachre, Raju Dandekar, constable Rathod and constable Tambe, reported ANI.

In the video, the woman is seen crying and yelling. Along with the traffic policemen, a few civilians (probably the family members of the woman) are also seen trying to dissuade the woman from taking the extreme step of ending her life. However, the woman refused to have any of it and tells the people and cops to back off or else she would jump off the bridge as she is standing at the edge of the bridge.

The policemen first try to divert her attention and talk her out of taking the extreme step. However, as another person tries to move close to her to pull her to safety, she rages and threatens to jump. The policemen pacify her and tell the people to stay away from her. However, as the woman is seen crying and expressing her anger towards the person standing on the other end, one of the cops moves swiftly and pulls her back with the help of other cops. As the video went viral, netizens hailed the alertness and quickness of the traffic constables.

