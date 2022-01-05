Mumbai: Alarming rise in COVID-19 cases as more than 15,000 fresh infections reported in single day

Mumbai on Wednesday reported a massive spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 15,000 fresh infections in last 24 hours. The city reported 15,166 fresh cases and 3 deaths due to coronavirus.

With these additions, Mumbai's tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin.

1218 patients were hospitalised today. 80 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds only 5,104 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.4% beds are occupied out of total available beds.

Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19 & 3 deaths; Active cases 61,923 pic.twitter.com/slszTia5Jn — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Patients recovery rate is currently 90% in Mumbai. Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.78% and doubling rate of patients is 89 days.

BMC has traced 31,182 contacts in last 24 hours. There are 20 containment zones in BMC region and 462 buildings are sealed.

The metropolis had logged the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021.

Yesterday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

