Mumbai: Alarming increase in H1N1, dengue patients in Thane

Thane: Monsoon invites a plethora of diseases such as H1N1, dengue, malaria, typhoid, flu, viral fever and hepatitis which can be life-threatening. SRV Mamata Hospital, Dombivli, reported two dengue, two malaria, and one swine flu.

Surely, the numbers are harrowing! Hence, experts have highlighted some preventive measures like avoiding stagnant water which is the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Monsoon is pleasing and helps you get that much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

But, along with that, it can also put you at the risk of fatal diseases like swine flu, dengue, malaria, typhoid, flu, viral fever, leptospirosis, and hepatitis. The number of inpatients and outpatients related to these diseases are queuing up in the hospitals.

According to the data provided by BMC, in the month of July, they witnessed eight dengue, 146 malaria, 467 gastro, 138 hepatitis and 21 cases of leptospirosis.

Dr Nirmaldutta Thakur, general physician, said, “With intermittent rains, people can easily fall prey to dengue and malaria, so they need to take adequate precautions.

These worrisome diseases can be prevented by avoiding stagnant water near the house, wearing full-sleeved clothes and opting for insect repellents.”