Mumbai: Ajit Pawar slams Centre for delays in clearing GST dues

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar strongly criticised the Centre for lack of clearing GST compensation dues of Rs 25,000 crore as on date despite repeated reminders. Pawar, who holds the finance and planning department, claimed that there has been reluctance from the Centre to provide timely funds for relief and rehabilitation in the natural calamity hit areas. He recalled that the Central team came days after the untimely rains and floods had devastated the agriculture and villages in Marathwada and other parts.

Notwithstanding delays in clearing GST compensation dues, Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is striving to revive the state economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. DCM was speaking at the rally on Saturday in the sugarcane rich Ahmednagar district.

Pawar’s outburst came when Maharashtra tops among all states in the GST collection but it has to send reminders for getting dues from the Centre.

Further, the state government has a revenue shortfall of Rs 49,000 crore for April-December 2020 compared to the corresponding period last year. In December 2020 the state had collected revenue of Rs 27,000 crore against Rs 31,000 crore in December 2019.

For April-December, the state government has borrowed a record Rs 73,500 crore against Rs 18,000 crore for the corresponding period last year.

Pawar revealed that despite the financial crunch the state government has to shell out a whopping Rs 12,000 crore towards wages to its 17 lakh employees.

He expressed concern over the mounting arrears of the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) which stood at Rs 59,149.80 crore.

DCM said the state government has recently come out with a scheme for the recovery of arrears and the consumers especially agriculture consumers should clear the dues at the earliest.

Pawar said the coronavirus pandemic was not yet over and emphasised the need to continue to adhere to protocol. He expressed displeasure over a section of citizens not complying with Covid-19 norms including face cover, social distancing and use of sanitizer.