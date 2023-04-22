Mumbai: Ajit Pawar rues CM’s position eluding his party, asserts he is prepared to stake claim even now

Ajit Pawar rues CM’s position eluding his party, asserts he is prepared to stake claim even now | File Photo

Mumbai: In an apparent gesture of blaming his party leadership, NCP leader Ajit Pawar rued about CM’s position eluding his party in a frank and fearless open interview given to family-owned TV channel in Pune on Friday.



The senior leader also opened up his mind on several things including shortcomings of CMs he worked with, how the rebellion within the Shiv Sena was brewing for a long time and was ignored by Uddhav Thackeray despite repeated warnings, whether and why he (Pawar) appears soft on Devendra Fadnavis and the political future of the state etc. However, he declined to comment on his move to go with the BJP in 2019 saying that he has already spoken about it and doesn't want to discuss it again.

Ajit Pawar remembers 2004

The NCP has been in power in the state since 1999 except for between 2014 and 19. But, the party has never been able to have its leader as Chief Minister. When Ajit Pawar was asked to comment about it, he rued about it blaming it on political decisions taken from time-to-time by the senior party leadership.



“We got 71 seats, while the Congress won 69. Everyone, including the Congress, thought CM would be from the NCP. However, some decisions were taken at the highest level and a message came from Delhi that the NCP will get the deputy chief minister position and the CM post went to Congress,” Ajit Pawar said while recounting the turn of events in 2004 when the party was closest to have its leader as Maharashtra Chief Minister.



Pawar also didn’t hide his willingness to become the Chief Minister of the state. When asked whether he is prepared to be the CM next year, he said, “Why 2024, we are ready to stake a claim for the CM position even now.”



In reply to another question he said, “I would 100 per cent like to be (CM).”



When asked to comment on the Chief Minister under whom he served as Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar instantly said, “Both of them lacked experience of working in the state assembly.”

Pawar: Chavan lacked experience



Between 2010 and 2014 Pawar served under senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan while between 2019 and 2022 he served as DCM under Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray. “Chavan became an MP along with me in 1991 and always preferred to be in Delhi. Though he even served as the minister of state in the PMO, he lacked the experience of running a state,” Ajit Pawar said.



He also added that while he and his party colleagues were “…very happy to work under Uddhav Thackeray… they were equally unhappy to do so under Prithviraj Chavan.”



While replying to questions regarding whether he knew about Uddhav Thackeray’s willingness to resign after Shinde’s revolt, Pawar said that the then Chief Minister ignored repeated warnings about the rebellion brewing within his party.



“Right from the day of the inception of the government the BJP had started efforts to destabilize the government. We were hearing many things about many people including Shinde. We even tried to warn CM Thackeray about it. But, he ignored,” Ajit Pawar said.

Pawar points out trusting Shinde was a mistake



Pawar also said that Thackeray trusted Shinde so much so that he was granted complete free hand in appointment of officers in Thane and Palghar districts. “It was those very officers who facilitated Shinde’s escape to Surat. The officers were asked to trace and bring him to Matoshree. However, the officers simply declined to obey CM’s orders,” the then deputy Chief Minister recounted.



When asked why he appears to be going very soft whenever it comes to about BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar denied the charges and said, “records in assembly would show how and when I’m tough against the opposition and we (politicans) are not enemies of each other to always keep fighting.” In the same vein the leader also commented on using state agencies against political opponents. “Fadnavis once said that attempts (by our government) were made to trap him. I’d like to say that if I knew of any such efforts, I would have stopped them,” he said.