Mumbai: Ajit Pawar finds solace among his loyal voters

Even as the Income Tax continued its raids for the fourth day on the companies linked to his relatives, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar on Sunday became emotional and broke into tears at the public function on his home turf Baramati. Residents of Baramati, a large number of women, who were present at the functions, showered praise on Pawar for doing a great job in the constituency. Women also hailed Pawar, who had started his day at 6 am by reviewing the development of a slew of projects, also showered praise on him for keeping his poll promises and working rigorously.

It was DCM’s maiden visit after the Income Tax had started raids on the companies linked to his sisters. ‘’Ajitdada you do not merely speak but work hard to fulfill your promises. We wish you well and succeed in your career. Our blessings are always with you,” said a group of women after the tree plantation programme. Pawar was touched by a rare gesture from the women participants and thanked them.

‘’You elected me therefore I work,” replied Pawar and thanked them again. Pawar despite BJP’s claims of defeating him in the last assembly elections had won the Baramati seat with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Pawar urged the people to strictly follow Covid 19 norms and especially wear masks. He said apart from strengthening the health infrastructure, the focus is now on increasing the pace of vaccination.

Pawar avoided commenting on the ongoing Income Tax raids. “Raids are currently underway, so I don’t want to comment. I will answer all the questions raised by the media,” he said.

However, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said the Income Tax Department's raids could be the Centre's reaction to the strong condemnation by himself and the Maharashtra government of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, which claimed the lives of eight persons.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:38 AM IST