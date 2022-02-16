Mumbai: AIU seizes 2 kg gold concealed in aircraft bathroom

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has arrested two passengers for allegedly smuggling gold in the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The AIU has seized over two kilograms of gold valued at ₹90 lakh and registered a case under the Customs Act.

According to the AIU sources, acting on a tip off, the officials intercepted two passengers arriving via IndiGo airlines from Abu Dhabi. The duo was checked intensely along with their baggage, but nothing suspicious was found.

After a detailed probe and a sustained interrogation, the two passengers revealed that they had concealed over two kilograms of gold under the basin of the aircraft's bathroom. Upon receiving the information, the AIU officials immediately swung into action and recovered the gold valued at ₹90 lakh in the international market.

The official added that both the accused men were arrested on the charges of gold smuggling and will be interrogated to ascertain the source, destination of the gold bars. Subsequently, the passengers were booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act 1962 upon their arrest.

On Saturday, the AIU had arrested a Zimbabwean national, for allegedly smuggling contraband worth Rs 60 crores at the international airport. The said contraband was concealed in the accused woman's trolley bag, in an executive bag and two file folders. The AIU officials are further investigating to find out the local counterparts of the members of the gold smuggling racket.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:38 PM IST