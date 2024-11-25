 Mumbai: AIU Officers Nab Transit Passenger & Airport Staff With 24 KT Of Gold Dust Worth ₹2.7 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: AIU Officers Nab Transit Passenger & Airport Staff With 24 KT Of Gold Dust Worth ₹2.7 Crore

Mumbai: AIU Officers Nab Transit Passenger & Airport Staff With 24 KT Of Gold Dust Worth ₹2.7 Crore

The gold dust was hidden inside transparent self-sealing pouches and placed in the pockets of the pants worn by the private airport staff. During questioning, the private airport staff admitted that the gold had been handed over by the same transit passenger who had been under AIU surveillance.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Based on profiling, AIU officers maintained discreet surveillance on a transit passenger who had arrived from Dubai to Mumbai and was scheduled to depart for Male.

About The Operation

During this operation, officers observed the transit passenger handing over an item to a private airport staff, immediately both the staff member and the transit passenger were intercepted by the officers. A personal search of the private airport staff revealed the concealment of 24 KT gold dust in wax form (12 pieces), with a gross weight of 3.976 kg and provisional net weight of 3.800 kg, and provisionally valued at ₹2.714 Crore.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.947 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹2.1 Crore In 3 Cases
article-image

The gold dust was hidden inside transparent self-sealing pouches and placed in the pockets of the pants worn by the private airport staff. During questioning, the private airport staff admitted that the gold had been handed over by the same transit passenger who had been under AIU surveillance. Both individuals were arrested under the Customs Act of 1962.

FPJ Shorts
'District Administration Is Completely Responsible,' Says Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Gopal Yadav On Sambhal Violence
'District Administration Is Completely Responsible,' Says Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Gopal Yadav On Sambhal Violence
'OMG, That Is Gross': Dead Frog Fried And Used As Pizza Topping In China; Bizarre Dish Sparks Food Debate Online
'OMG, That Is Gross': Dead Frog Fried And Used As Pizza Topping In China; Bizarre Dish Sparks Food Debate Online
'Kerala Blasters Deserved Winners': Owen Coyle After Chennaiyin's 3-0 Defeat
'Kerala Blasters Deserved Winners': Owen Coyle After Chennaiyin's 3-0 Defeat
'Boss Toxic Hai': Meme Of KL Rahul Giving Advice To Rishabh Pant On Joining Lucknow Super Giants Goes Viral, Harsh Goenka Playfully Reacts
'Boss Toxic Hai': Meme Of KL Rahul Giving Advice To Rishabh Pant On Joining Lucknow Super Giants Goes Viral, Harsh Goenka Playfully Reacts

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: AIU Officers Nab Transit Passenger & Airport Staff With 24 KT Of Gold Dust Worth ₹2.7...

Mumbai: AIU Officers Nab Transit Passenger & Airport Staff With 24 KT Of Gold Dust Worth ₹2.7...

Worli Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Dismisses Petitions By Accused Mihir Shah & His Driver For...

Worli Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Dismisses Petitions By Accused Mihir Shah & His Driver For...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Unanimously Elects CM Eknath Shinde As Legislative Party Leader

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Unanimously Elects CM Eknath Shinde As Legislative Party Leader

Massive Setback For MVA, Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress Chief Just 2 Days After...

Massive Setback For MVA, Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress Chief Just 2 Days After...

'Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Elected As Party Leader,' Says NCP Working President Praful Patel

'Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Elected As Party Leader,' Says NCP Working President Praful Patel