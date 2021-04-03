Mumbai airport to fine violators Rs 1,000 for flouting COVID-19 rules

Amid massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of India (CSIA), has announced a fine of Rs 1,000 for people found to be violating Covid-19 norms at the facility. This includes refusal to wear a mask or follow physical distancing.

The latest guidelines from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have mandated strict action against violators to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour as a second wave of the pandemic grips several parts of the country, especially Maharashtra.

The airport has deputed marshals to monitor different parts of the airport. “In the event of non-compliance of Covid rules, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action,” the CSMIA said in a statement.