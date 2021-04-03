Mumbai airport to fine violators Rs 1,000 for flouting COVID-19 rules

Amid massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of India (CSIA), has announced a fine of Rs 1,000 for people found to be violating Covid-19 norms at the facility. This includes refusal to wear a mask or follow physical distancing.
The latest guidelines from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have mandated strict action against violators to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour as a second wave of the pandemic grips several parts of the country, especially Maharashtra.
The airport has deputed marshals to monitor different parts of the airport. “In the event of non-compliance of Covid rules, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action,” the CSMIA said in a statement.
The airport has been conducting sanitisation at high-movement areas and points frequently touched by passengers every few hours. The airport resumed its domestic flight operations last May.
Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported it's single day spike as 9,090 cases were detected taking the count of active cases to 62,187, while Maharashtra broke records by reporting more than 49,000 cases in a day.
