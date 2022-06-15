Mumbai Airport to be first in India to use renewable sources for energy for its needs

Mumbai Airport | File photo

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also known as Mumbai Airport has in an effort to enable a highly efficient and low carbon future launched a pilot program to begin using renewable sources of energy. This initiative would ensure round-the-clock power generation and harness a majority of required energy through wind power systems.

This step comes as part of the vision of a ‘Green India’ and the airport aims to launch a vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) along with a solar PV hybrid (solar mill).

“This sustainable initiative undertaken by the airport aims in reducing dependence on conventional electricity which propels its journey towards ‘net zero’ emissions,” a CSMIA spokesperson told the Hindustan Times.

The Mumbai Airport spokesperson also added that it is estimated that the VAWT technology would help generate around 13,140 Kwh/annum for 25 years, it will increase renewable energy in the existing energy mix and could reduce carbon emission to about 2,59,515 KgCo2e (kilogram of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram).

This plant requires bare minimum maintenance of installation, unlike other electrical supply machines where load and batteries are attached to the system, the spokesperson said.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), wind energy contributed to 27% of the world’s renewable electricity generation capacity as of April 11, 2022.

In FY 2021-22, CSMIA used 9.41 million units (MU) of renewal (solar and wind) power, which includes onsite solar power generation of 5.46 MU and wind power of around 3.94 MU.

“The usage of solar and wind power has reduced around 7,400 tCO2e emissions at the airport. The CSMIA aims to replicate the project to increase the onsite renewable power generation in the coming years. The airport continues to bring in new and advanced sustainable practices time and again to further boost the operational efficiency of the facility in a greener way, and endeavors to achieve ‘Net Zero’ carbon emission by 2029,” the spokesperson added.

Read Also Latvian national held with over 6 kg of cocaine at Mumbai airport