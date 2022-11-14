Mumbai airport security guards spotted smoking 'Chilam' at premises; video surfaces

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai airport security guards spotted smoking 'Chilam' at premises; video surfaces

The video is reportedly from Terminal 2 of Mumbai International airport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
Mumbai airport: Security guards seen smoking 'Chilam'; video surfaces | Twitter video grab
Mumbai: A video of security guards at Mumbai Airport rickshaw auto stand consuming 'chilam' has gone viral on social media. Two security guards, dressed in uniform, are seen smoking from a 'chilam' amidst a group of auto rickshaw drivers.

The video was tweeted by one @mohsinofficial wherein he wrote: "Video of Drugs consumption from Chilam by Security guards at Terminal T2 International Mumbai Airport Rickshaw auto stand, it's a question & safety of National Security. pls investigate and take action."

Watch video here:

What is 'Chilam'?

A 'chilam'; spotted in the hands of the two security guards, is a conical smoking pipe that is traditionally made of clay or a soft stone. It is used to smoke toxic substances.

Security guards in uniform consuming drugs has caught the attention of people. Other than the fact that consuming drugs is a punishable offence under various section of the IPC, being intoxicated can lead to serious lapses in security.

The tweet has been widely shared and various official handles such as the NCB, the Mumbai Police, the CSMIA along with others were tagged. Any update or action in the matter is awaited from the end of the concerned authorities.

