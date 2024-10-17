Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days

Customs officials at Mumbai Airport with gold seized from smuggling attempts worth over ₹2 crore | File Photo

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Airport Customs have seized smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.13 crore across three cases, agency sources said on Thursday. The gold was found concealed in inner garment, body concealment of the passengers and inside a dustbin at international departure, officials said.

According to the Customs sources, in one case, during an inspection part of anti-smuggling efforts of Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, the AIU officers conducted random searches in international departure area that led to a significant recovery of two pieces of gold dust in wax form, with a net weight of 1000 grams.

Customs officials at Mumbai Airport with gold seized from smuggling attempts worth over ₹2 crore | File Photo

"This haul was valued at Rs 72.54 lakh. The gold dust capsules were hidden inside a dustbin located in the International departure area. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this smuggling attempt," said a Customs official.

In another two cases, two passengers coming from Kenya and Jeddah respectively were intercepted and smuggled goods including gold melted bars and gold dust in wax form (two pieces), having total net weight 587.00 grams, valued at Rs. 40.94 Lakh were recovered. The said goods were concealed inside inner garments and in the body cavity of the passengers respectively, officials said.

On the night of October 15-16, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials had seized smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.25 crores across two cases. The said goods were found concealed inside the body cavity of passengers as well as recovered from Airport staff. Two individuals were arrested, officials had said on Wednesday.