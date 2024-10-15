 Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 3.46 Kg Smuggled Marijuana Worth ₹3.46 Crore From Bangkok Passenger
Based on profiling, custom officers of CSMI Airport, Mumbai, intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok and seized significant quantity of NDPS goods. The operation led to the seizure of 3.46 kilograms of contraband purported to be Ganja (Marijuana) with an estimated provisional value of Rs 3.46 crores.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
The purported Ganja (Marijuana) was concealed in food packets which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by a passenger | File Photo

Mumbai: The Airport Customs officials have apprehended a passenger who had smuggled marijuana worth Rs 3.46 crore from Bangkok. This is the third such instance wherein Airport Customs have thwarted Marijuana smuggling bid from Bangkok.

Based on profiling, custom officers of CSMI Airport, Mumbai, intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok and seized significant quantity of NDPS goods. The operation led to the seizure of 3.46 kilograms of contraband purported to be Ganja (Marijuana) with an estimated provisional value of Rs 3.46 crores.

The purported Ganja (Marijuana) was concealed in food packets which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by a passenger. As a result of this operation one passenger was arrested under NDPS Act.

In another case, based on proofing, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and the smuggled goods that is gold bars totally weighing 525.00 grams valued at Rs 38.17 lakhs were recovered. The said gold items were concealed inside the Sewing Machine kept inside trolley bag carried by the passenger. The sewing machine was cut open by the Customs officers to unearth the hidden gold bars.

On Sunday, the Airport Customs officials have intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok and seized 5076 grams of contraband purported to be Marijuana with an estimated provisional value of Rs 5.07 crores. On Saturday, the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Airport Customs, had arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling 596 grams of Marijuana worth Rs 59.60 lakh from Bangkok.

File Photo

Interestingly, in all the cases the contraband was concealed inside food packets, which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger and were smuggled from Bangkok. The Customs is probing if the same syndicate was involved in all these three cases.

"The officers at Mumbai Airport demonstrated exceptional vigilance showcasing the effectiveness of their profiling and surveillance efforts. Mumbai Airport continues to exemplify stringent security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers by thwarting illegal activities," said a Customs official.

