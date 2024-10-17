 Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.72 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.25 Crore; 2 Arrested In Major Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.72 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.25 Crore; 2 Arrested In Major Operation

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.72 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.25 Crore; 2 Arrested In Major Operation

On the night of 15-16 Oct, 2024, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized smuggled gold having net weight of 1.725 kilograms valued at Rs 1.25 crores across two cases. The said goods were found concealed inside the body cavity of passengers as well as recovered from Airport staff.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs officers seize 1.72 kg of smuggled gold valued at ₹1.25 crore and arrest two individuals in a significant operation | File Photo

Mumbai: On the night of 15-16 Oct, 2024, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized smuggled gold having net weight of 1.725 kilograms valued at Rs 1.25 crores across two cases. The said goods were found concealed inside the body cavity of passengers as well as recovered from Airport staff. Two individuals were arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

In a significant operation at Mumbai Airport, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, acting on specific intelligence, discreetly trailed a transit passenger arriving from Dubai and departing to Bangkok. The passenger, along with an airport staff member, was seen entering a washroom, raising suspicions.

"Upon intercepting the staff member, AIU officers discovered gold dust in wax form (3 pieces) having net weight of 1.270 kilograms, provisionally valued at Rs. 92.13 lakh which were concealed in his underwear. This immediate and thorough action led to a critical breakthrough," said a Customs official.

He added, "Interrogation of the staff member revealed that the gold had been handed over to him by another passenger. Utilizing this information, AIU officers launched an exhaustive search and, through exceptional efforts, successfully located and apprehended the second passenger within the airport premises."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After High Court Intervention
Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After High Court Intervention
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings, Warns Of Contempt For Non-Compliance
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings, Warns Of Contempt For Non-Compliance

"Preliminary investigations indicated a connection between the airport staff member and the second passenger, suggesting a coordinated effort to smuggle the gold. They also confronted in their statement that they have done this more than 2 time before. Hence, Both individuals were subsequently arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act," the official said.

In another case a passenger arrived from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and the smuggled goods including gold dust in wax form having Net weight 455 grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 33 lakh and high value phones provisionally valued at Rs. 6.11 lakh were recovered. The said gold dust was concealed inside the body cavity of the passenger and High value phones were concealed inside the baggage of the passenger.

Read Also
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 3.46 Kg Smuggled Marijuana Worth ₹3.46 Crore From Bangkok Passenger
article-image

"The AIU’s swift and precise operation underscores the vigilance and dedication of Mumbai Airport’s security teams in combating illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of passengers," said a senior Customs official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After...

Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will...

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings,...

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings,...

Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch...

Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch...