Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize Over 18 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹11.23 Crore In 24 Cases

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs during June 25 & 30 has seized over 18.11 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 11.23 crore across 24 cases. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way in Halwa Box (Sweets), in undergarments, in the body, and on the body of passengers, officials said on Monday.

According to the Customs, two foreign nationals, travelling from Singapore (01), Dar es Salaam (01) were intercepted and gold dust in wax and ten crude gold bangles having total net weight 2083 grams was found concealed inside waist band of jeans pant worn by a passenger and on the body of the other passenger. The duo were then arrested.

"Six Indian nationals, travelling from Abu Dhabi (04), Dubai (01), and Bangkok (01) were intercepted and found carrying gold dust in wax having total net weight of 6420 grams was found concealed in the body. All the six passengers were arrested," said a Customs official.

He added, "Fourteen Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai (08), Abu Dhabi (03), Sharjah (01), Bahrain (01), and Bhopal (01) were intercepted and found carrying 6617 grams gold concealed inside Halwa Box (Sweets), in undergarments, in baggage, inside the shoes and in the body of passengers."

Gold dust in wax having net weight 2730 grams provisionally valued at Rs 1,71,22,342/- was recovered from toilet situated near transit area and gold dust in wax having net weight 260 grams provisionally valued at Rs 16,30,700/- was found concealed under the seat of a flight, agency officials said.