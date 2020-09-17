Mumbai Airport caters to 1.76 crore passengers since resumption of flight operations

Ever since the lockdown restricting air movement was imposed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on March 25, it had led to the crumbling down of foreign travel. While they catered to 1.76 crore passengers since the flight operations resumed on May 25, as a part of the Unlock 3, the airport handled over 67,500 passengers in the month of August alone.

Ever since the flight operations partially resumed from May 25, the CSMIA has catered to a total of 1,76,89,907 passengers in over 1,90,794 flight movements. While the total number of departing passengers was 88,74,301, that of arriving passengers was 88,15,606.

As the country stepped in the third stage of Unlock since the nation-wide lockdown, the CSMIA has facilitated numerous flights connecting to the foreign countries and Mumbai. In a press statement released by the airport authorities, the CSMIA is working endlessly to handle charter flights while complying with the guidelines of the government and catered to 67,500 passengers in 570 flight operations carried out by 26 airlines, connecting to 34 international destinations.

"Abiding by the Air Bubble agreements signed by the Indian government as well as the ongoing Vande Bharat missions, CSMIA catered to destinations across Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and America; the airport has witnessed countries such as Dubai, Doha and London-Heathrow handling the highest passenger load," read the statement.

In the month of August, the airport played host to 22 international and four domestic charter flights, while the domestic airline partners for the repatriation efforts include Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo & Vistara. The highest flight operations and air traffic was witnessed for Indigo (domestic airline) and Emirates (international airline) catering to over 33,700 and 9,200 passengers respectively.