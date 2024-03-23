Mumbai Airport Bust: Former Burger Stall Employee Held With Gold Worth ₹1.86 Crore

Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has arrested three people, including Ariyanayagam Ramaya Pandian, formerly employed at a burger stall in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, for their involvement in a gold smuggling operation.

Pandian was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel as he exited the airport’s western post. The CISF found six oval capsules containing gold concealed in his belt. Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of 24-carat gold dust within the wax casing of the capsules.

The seized gold weighed 3,479 grams, but after purification, its weight reduced to 3,200 grams. The pure gold seized was valued at ₹1.86 crore, leading the AIU to suspect Pandian’s involvement in a larger smuggling racket.

Pandian’s job was to receive the gold at Terminal 2 and deliver it to two individuals near Bandra T-Junction, under the instruction of a person named Anthony, who ran the smuggling gang.

Further investigation revealed that Pandian was supposed to hand over the gold dust to two individuals named Noorul Hasan J and Qalandar Azaruddin. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, they sent two other individuals to receive the consignment. The AIU laid a trap and apprehended the two additional accused outside the airport premises.

Hasan and Azaruddin were known to stay in Room 10 of Hotel Stars in the Masjid Bunder area. A search of the room yielded a diary containing transaction records and ₹3.82 lakh in cash.

Pandian confessed to the AIU that his role was to receive the gold at the airport and hand it over to Hasan and Azaruddin in exchange for monetary compensation, facilitated by Anthony. Pandian received ₹3 lakh from Anthony, out of which ₹1.80 lakh was his share.