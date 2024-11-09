 Mumbai Airport: 14.9 Kgs Ganja Worth ₹14.9 Crore Seized From Passengers Arriving From Bangkok; 2 Arrested
The Customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport seized Ganja worth Rs 14.9 crore on November 8. Two passengers arriving from Bangkok have been arrested.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Ganja seized at Mumbai airport | FPJ

Mumbai: In a significant seizure by Mumbai customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMI), 14.9 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Ganja), having an illicit market value of approximately Rs14.9 crore was seized. The action was taken on November 8 based on the intelligence. The passengers who were arriving from Bangkok have been arrested in the case.

In another significant operation by the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone III, on the night of November 7-8, 2024, the officers seized 24 KT gold dust in wax, having a Gross weight 1.892 koligrams and Net weight of 1.800 kilograms. The provisionally value of the seized gold dust is at Rs 1.36 crore.

12 Exotic Turtles Seized

Earlier this week, the Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and the examination of their baggage led to the recovery of 12 exotic turtle species. The turtles were cleverly hidden inside rectangular plastic boxes, which were concealed between the food packets kept inside the trolley bags carried by the passengers, the agency officials said on Tuesday.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Western Region, Navi Mumbai, identified these species as eight Japanese Pond Turtle (Mauremys japonica) and four Scorpion Mud Turtle or Red Cheeked Mud Turtle (Kinosternon scorpioides). These turtles are listed in Appendix-Il of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and Schedule IV of the newly amended Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The Exotic Turtles were handed over to the airline staff for deportation to their country of origin. The proceedings against the passengers had been initiated as per the provisions of Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act after which the passengers were arrested. 

