Mumbai Air Quality: Pollution display board 'goes crazy' in Sion; video surfaces

This winter saw many Mumbaikars gasping for breath as the air quality deteriorated sharply.

The air pollution witnessed this winter season was significantly worse than that of the last season.

Mumbai since November 2022 had witnessed at least 36 days with 'poor' AQI which hinted at a sharp uptick in the concentration of airborne pollutants.

To give Mumbaikars an idea of how bad the pollution in the city currently is, a video showing a pollution display board 'going crazy' purportedly due to the air pollution was uploaded on social media.

The video which was recorded near Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Sion shows a pollution display board developing a fault and showing incorrect measurements.

The actual reason behind the fault is not yet confirmed. While responding to the incident, the Mumbai Police said that the information has been forwarded to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ward-FN.

Thank you for reaching out to us. We have requested @mybmcWardFN to attend to this.

