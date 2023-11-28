Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Remains Satisfactory At 56; IMD Predicts Partial Cloud Cover |

Mumbai: The city continued to witness sunny skies in the morning on Tuesday, following the pattern for the past few days. Mumbai has been reeling under the cover of rising air pollution for the past few months. However, sudden showers in November have helped to improve air quality throughout the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency predicted that the city and suburbs will see partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be between 23°C to 29°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 25.6°C while the humidity was 82%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 56.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 53 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 53 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 51 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 109 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 56 AQI Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 46 AQI Good

Worli: 22 AQI Good

Navi Mumbai: 75 AQI Satisfactory