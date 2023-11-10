Mumbai Air Pollution: November Rains Bring Relief As City's Overall AQI Touches Satisfactory Level At 94; IMD Predicts Clear Skies

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies with slightly cold breezes in the morning on Friday. Mumbai witnessed rains in parts of the city which has resulted in the improvement of the city's air quality. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.
The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.
Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 26.4°C while the humidity was 75%.
Mumbai AQI
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 94.
For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai
Colaba: 62 AQI Satisfactory
Andheri: 72 AQI Satisfactory
Malad: 72 AQI Satisfactory
BKC: 116 AQI Moderate
Borivali: 97 AQI Satisfactory
Mazagaon: 99 AQI Satisfactory
Worli: 53 AQI Satisfactory
Navi Mumbai: 102 AQI Moderate
