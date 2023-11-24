Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Sunny Skies; AQI Remains Moderate At 127 | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies with slightly cold breezes in the morning on Friday. Mumbai witnessed smog-filled mornings in past few weeks due to a spike in the air pollution due to various aspects. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 22°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 24°C while the humidity was 75%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 127.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 109 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 110 AQI Moderate

Malad: 159 AQI Moderate

BKC: 173 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 151 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 150 AQI Moderate

Worli: 86 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 144 AQI Moderate