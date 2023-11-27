Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Light Showers; Overall AQI Remains Satisfactory At 60 | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear sunny skies in the morning on Monday. Mumbai witnessed sudden rain showers for the past two days, which the IMD predicts will continue until Tuesday. The air quality has improved due to the unexpected rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to have partially cloudy skies with light showers towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 22°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 23.6°C while the humidity was 90%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 60.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

VIDEO | Air quality improves to 'moderate' category in Mumbai, a day after rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/jRsDGKi5ze — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 76 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 67 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 35 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 103 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 65 AQI Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 47 AQI Satisfactory

Worli: 33 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 53 AQI Satisfactory