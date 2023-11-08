Mumbai Air Pollution: City Sees Partially Cloudy Skies; AQI Remains Moderate At 149

Mumbai Weather: City Sees Partially Cloudy Skies; AQI Remains Moderate At 149 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially skies with mild breezes in the morning on Wednesday. Mumbai witnessed haze-filled mornings for the past few weeks due to rising pollution in the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be between 24°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 25°C while the humidity was 74%.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) area as the Air Quality Index dips to 'Very Poor' category.



(Shot at 7:20 am) pic.twitter.com/Mp1uhvWamw — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 149.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 124 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 131 AQI Moderate

Malad: 153 AQI Moderate

BKC: 197 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 139 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 149 AQI Moderate

Worli: 83 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 150 AQI Moderate