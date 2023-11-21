 Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Remains Moderate At 123; IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Mumbai: The city continued to witness a hazy atmosphere in the morning on Tuesday, following the pattern for the past few days. Mumbai has been reeling under the cover of rising air pollution for the past few months. However, the civic body has been taking measures to curb air pollution and improve air quality throughout the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency predicted that the city and suburbs will see bright skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be between 23°C to 29°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 26°C while the humidity was 79%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 123.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 108 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 113 AQI Moderate

Malad: 137 AQI Moderate

BKC: 173 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 155 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 133 AQI Moderate

Worli: 91 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 169 AQI Moderate

article-image

