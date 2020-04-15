Mumbai: Air India Cabin Crew general secretary booked for spreading rumours

MUMBAI: Marine Drive police, on Wednesday, booked the general secretary of Air India Cabin Crew association over his letter about the airline’s charter flight operations during the lockdown. In his letter, general secretary KVJ Rao has questioned Air India's decision to operate charter flights amidst the lockdown.

The airline claimed that his letter created panic among his staff and disrupted operations. Air India has decided to operate 18 charter flights to Germany, France, Ireland and Canada in order to send back their stranded nationals.

In their complaint to the Marine Drive police station, the airline claimed that after the letter began circulating on WhatsApp, flight officers, crew members and ground staff panicked and started giving reasons for not reporting to work.

"We have registered an offence under the IPC section of disobeying public servant's order (188), statements creating enmity, hatred or ill will between classes (505,2) defamation (500) and Disaster Management Act," said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

According to the police, on April 3, Rao had written a letter to various aviation authorities, their secretaries and central ministers, questioning the legality of flight operations amidst the lockdown. Rao had also questioned the crew members’ preparedness to handle the emergency situation and demanded to register an offence against the airline.

As per the First Information Reporter (FIR), Rao claimed that some of the charter relief flights are illegally operated by Air India without the permission of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). By running flights, the airline has put the lives of the crew in danger, he claimed in his letter. He also raised various questions on whether the airline is following all the CoVID-19 safety measures or not.