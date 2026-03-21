Mumbai: AIMIM Removes Photo Of Corporator's Husband After BJP Objection |

Mumbai: In Mumbai’s M East ward, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) faced controversy after a photograph of ward committee chairperson Khairunnisa Akbar Hussain’s husband was reportedly displayed in her office alongside that of party president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Following objections raised by the BJP, the photo was removed. AIMIM’s BMC group leader Vijay Ubale said "The image had been put up by party workers and was taken down immediately once the issue was flagged." Khairunnisa, a corporator from the Cheetah Camp area, downplayed the controversy, suggesting it was being exaggerated.

AIMIM’s performance in the 2026 civic polls marked an expansion of its presence in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where it won eight seats—up from two in 2017. The party also gained the right to appoint a group leader and has been allotted office space at the BMC headquarters.

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