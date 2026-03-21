 Mumbai: AIMIM Removes Photo Of Corporator's Husband After BJP Objection
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Mumbai: AIMIM Removes Photo Of Corporator's Husband After BJP Objection

In Mumbai’s M East ward, AIMIM faced a minor controversy after a photo of ward committee chairperson Khairunnisa Akbar Hussain’s husband was displayed in her office alongside party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Following BJP objections, the image was promptly removed. AIMIM said it was put up by party workers and downplayed the issue.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
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Mumbai: AIMIM Removes Photo Of Corporator's Husband After BJP Objection |

Mumbai: In Mumbai’s M East ward, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) faced controversy after a photograph of ward committee chairperson Khairunnisa Akbar Hussain’s husband was reportedly displayed in her office alongside that of party president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Following objections raised by the BJP, the photo was removed. AIMIM’s BMC group leader Vijay Ubale said "The image had been put up by party workers and was taken down immediately once the issue was flagged." Khairunnisa, a corporator from the Cheetah Camp area, downplayed the controversy, suggesting it was being exaggerated.

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AIMIM’s performance in the 2026 civic polls marked an expansion of its presence in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where it won eight seats—up from two in 2017. The party also gained the right to appoint a group leader and has been allotted office space at the BMC headquarters.

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