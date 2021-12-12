Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to operate 5 days a week from December 22

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has decided to increase the frequency of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from four days a week to five days a week to cater to the passenger travel demands.

The train will now run on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays every week from December 22.

Chief public relations officer of WR Sumit Thakur said Tejas Express will now depart from Mumbai Central at 3.45 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 10.05 pm on the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 82902 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Tejas Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 06.40 am on these five days and arrive at Mumbai Central at 1.05 pm the same day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad stations in both directions.

