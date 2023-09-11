Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Project: Traffic Restrictions In BKC For Upcoming Underground Station; Details Inside

Representational picture

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a circular regarding new traffic diversion and restrictions in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area for the construction work at the site of the underground railway station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High speed Railway (HSR) project.

Here is full details about restrictions and diversion

According to the circular, issued by Pradnya Jedge, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, the traffic movement from Diamond junction to J.S.W office and BKC Road Platina Junction to Motilal Nehru Nagar Trade Center, will be closed from Tuesday till June end, next year.

This means there will be no entry for vehicles coming from the MTNL junction, Razzak junction, Kurla and BKC area through the BKC road Diamond junction where they take a left-right turn towards the JSW office in the Kherwadi area. Instead, the vehicles should now proceed through Nabard junction, take right to Asian Heart Hospital to proceed towards JSW Office and Kherwadi area.

Vehicles coming from the Kherwadi area on the same road, should proceed by taking a left turn from Nabard Junction towards the BKC area.

Similarly, for the vehicles coming from MTNL junction, Razzak junction, Kurla, BKC area are to take left turn at MTNL junction to proceed to their destination instead of going towards Motilal Nehru Nagar trade center. The last no entry is for the vehicles coming from Motilal Nehru Nagar Trade Center, BKC Fire Station towards Platina Junction and BKC area, motorists are now to take left-right turns at the trade center to proceed through MTNL junction towards their destination.

