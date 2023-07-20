Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Awards Last Civil Package For Maharashtra Section

Photo: PTI/Representative Image

Mumbai: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded the last civil package (C3) to build infrastructure for the Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. The tendering process was completed on July 19.

The package includes a 135km alignment from Shilphata to Zaroli village comprising 124km of viaducts and bridges, six mountain tunnels, 36 crossings (including 12 steel bridges), and three elevated stations – Thane, Virar, and Boisar.

Completion of all three civil packages

This award marks the completion of all three civil packages. The other packages awarded were for the construction of the Mumbai (BKC) bullet train station (C1) and a 21km tunnel, including a 7km undersea tunnel (C2). This also completes the awarding of all 11 civil packages covering the 508km MAHSR corridor.

The corridor is set to be a game-changer for India's infrastructure landscape, with 465km of viaducts, 12 bullet train stations, three rolling stock depots, 28 steel bridges (including a 2km bridge over Vaitarna river), and nine tunnels (including India’s first undersea tunnel spanning 7km).

Full-span girders of 40m, weighing 970 tonne, are being launched using a state-of-the-art full-span launching equipment set, which includes the straddle carrier, bridge gantry, girder transporter, and girder launcher. The project is expected to consume 1.6 crore cubic meters of cement and 17 lakh metric tonne of steel.

