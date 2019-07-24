Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project's drilling work to begin by March next year

The Modi government's ambitious project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, will finally see some light as the drilling for the project to begin by March next year in Mumbai.

According to the DNA, project executor National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, which is still acquiring land for the rail link between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, has called tenders for tunnelling work between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata. The project will cost around Rs 1.08 lakh crore. The tenders floated a few days ago, pertain to two legs of the construction for which August is the deadline.

First, an underground railway station at BKC; and second a double line from BKC via Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra. For the works, tunnel boring machines will go 30-45 metres deep into the earth, drilling through basalt rocks, even under the Thane creek, thus kicking off the project.

Achal Khare, the managing director of NHSRCL told the leading daily, "We will open the tenders after September. It will take a few months to select the contractor. If all goes to plan, then the work can start at the end of this financial year." The tunnels which will drilled at BKC, Vikhroli, Savli and all the way till Shilphata will be 17.5 metres in diameter, or twice the size of the metro rail tunnels.