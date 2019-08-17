Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: India’s first high-speed rail line faces hurdles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is stuck since five months despite attempts to speed up the project by the Maharashtra government. The train will be India’s first high-speed rail line.

The government sought an exception from the process of getting mandatory approvals from acquiring grazing land in Thane and Palghar on March 6 this year. However, the request is pending with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, reports Hindustan Times.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) needs over 1.4 acres (57 gunthas) of grazing land covering four gram sabhas in Thane and Palghar districts. On the other hand, a few of them are against of it.

A senior revenue official who did not wish to be named told to Hindustan Times that, to deal with it, the NHRCL requested the state revenue department to give exemptions for the project in January.