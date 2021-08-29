Mumbai: Ahead of the BMC polls, helpdesks in all 24 wards

Ahead of the civic elections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up helpdesks in all the 24 municipal wards to generate a buzz around the polls and help citizens get enrolled in the voting list.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said these helpdesks will be set up in municipal buildings like schools and community halls from Monday.

Kakani said, “We are working to ensure that every single voter has her/his name enlisted. Mumbaikars can visit the local helpdesks if they want to enrol their names on the list or want to make changes to their existing voter-ID cards.”

Kakani said that earlier on Friday senior officials met to discuss the key elements of the upcoming civic elections to be held next year. He said the elections will be held as per the 2011 census. Owing to the pandemic, the number of voting booths will be increased to 11,000 from 8,000 to maintain the social distancing protocol.

According to the 2011 census, there are 96 lakh voters in Mumbai and the average turnout is 50 per cent. Earlier in 2017, the voter turnout was 55 per cent.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:02 AM IST