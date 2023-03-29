Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, BMC to set up 60 automatic weather stations

Mumbai: BMC to set up 60 automatic weather stations to better | Pixabay

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department has decided to add 60 automatic weather stations to the city's existing 60.

The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) proposed installing 97 additional automatic weather stations to aid in the collection of local weather data, primarily rainfall, a BMC official told Mid Day.

In 37 places it was not possible to set up stations due to technical reasons, hence 60 places were settled upon, the official said.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹17.33 crore

The official added that tenders for have been invited for the same and they are planning to start the stations before the coming monsoon. The estimated cost of the project is ₹17.33 crore.

The data collected by the automatic weather stations will be updated every 15 minutes on the city disaster management portal and mobile app. Weather stations will be placed at every 4 square kilometres. Citizens will thus have access to micro-level information and will be able to plan their activities accordingly, the official said.

The data will also enable the civic authority to plan at the micro-level during heavy rains and better implement disaster plans, manage traffic and issue warnings to citizens.