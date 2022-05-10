Mumbai: Ahead of monsoon, CSMIA completes runway repair and maintenance work

With pre-monsoon preparedness on track, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) also known as Mumbai Airport completed the runway repair & maintenance work on Tuesday. The runway work started at 11:00 am today and after careful assessment and evaluation, both runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 are operational for all flight movements from 5:00 pm.

Given that Mumbai receives around 400 to 700 mm average rainfall every year, CSMIA carried out multiple runway inspections to be prepared for the adversities that come in with Mumbai rains.

Various pre-monsoon measures have also been implemented where waterlog-prone areas are identified and inspected; health check of runways by machine and manual observation by trained specialists is carried out to find superficial cracks, disjoints and texture. Close to 5,000 aeronautical ground lights on runways and taxiways are serviced and checked, whilst 1,300 ground markings, which provides directional guidance to aircraft are removed and repainted.

Moreover, critical checks were also carried which could only be performed during the runway closure.

Repair works around runway such as segregation of electric cables for primary and secondary runway, minor and major repair on runway intersections, and other complex tasks such as Geotechnical survey by civil engineers for runway 14/32 were also carried out.

To mitigate any waterlogging, over 2000 drains and duct banks across the maze of runways were opened, checked, and cleaned. This ensures the integrity of cables, underground utilities, and the health of brilliantly lit aeronautical lighting system essential for navigation of aircraft.

Additionally, associated activities of grass cutting, chamfering, milling, and filling were also performed.

The airport in cooperation with the airlines, were able to effectively reschedule 150 flights on departure and arrival.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:34 PM IST