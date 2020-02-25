Mumbai: Ahead of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation mayoral polls on Wednesday, video war rocks twin city

Amidst a highly volatile political environment, ahead of the mayoral elections scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 26, the urge to conquer the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has stooped so low, that the political narrative has hit below the belt.

A video clip purportedly showing an influential leader participating in what should be private activities went viral on various social network platforms on Tuesday. This video was followed by another in which BJP corporator Neela Soans claimed a threat to her life by the former legislator of her own party Narendra Mehta, for exposing his alleged wrongdoings.

Soans has registered a complaint with the police. Notably, Mehta had himself sprung up a surprise on Monday, by posting a video to announce his resignation, minutes after the aspirants filed their nominations for the mayoral elections.

While BJP corporator Jyotsna Hasnale will lock horns with Shiv Sena’s Anant Shirke for the mayor’s post, Hasmukh Gehlot, Madan Singh (both BJP) and Merlyn D’sa (Congress) filed nominations for the deputy mayor’s post.With 61 out of the 95 seats, the BJP seems to have an upper hand. However, the polls might throw up some interesting scenario as the Shiv-Sena (22) and Congress (12) have teamed up as MVA to achieve a collective strength of 34 which is 14 short of the magic figure. Apart from banking upon the tactical support of a warring faction within the BJP, the MVA-led by senior Sena leaders seems to have decided to pull all stops to try and wrestle control over the civic body.