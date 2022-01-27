Mumbai: Ahead of elections, BMC to renovate and beautify Dadar's Anand Vitthal Koli pyau

Ahead of the elections, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to renovate and beautify the heritage Anand Vitthal Koli pyau, a heritage drinking water fountain located on Gokhale Road in Dadar west at the cost of Rs 70.34 lakh. The proposal will be tabled before the Standing Committee slated to meet on Friday for approval.

The BMC had floated the tenders and Rs. 64.80 lakh was the estimated cost for renovation and three year maintenance work. Four bidders had shown interest in the tenders. Among them M/S D.R. Shah Construction company has won the bid ater it agreed to complete the project for Rs. 67.88 lakh. The cost goes to Rs. 70.34 lakh after adding the taxes. The construction firm will have to complete the work within 36 months.

Chief engineer of the Building maintenance and heritage Conservation department has moved the proposal before the standing Committee. According to the proposal. there are 30 pyaus or drinking water fountains in the city and many of them have existed since the 18th and 19th century. Charitable trusts or donors of that time used to look after the upkeep of pyaus.

The Anand Vitthal Koli Pyau has been engraved in the Indo-Saracenic Porbandar stone. The fountain has a tomb and a micro design of flowers. The structure is classified as a Grade III of heritage structure.

The BMC has decided to clean and renovate the structure. Broken stones will be replaced by the same quality stones. The water system will be reinstated. The work also involves setting up an Information board along with attractive lighting. Seats or benches will be fixed and beautification would be done in and around the area. Graffitti will be painted behind the wall of Pyau to show the history of Mumbai.

Conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar of Vastu Vidhan Projects, which has designed the tender proposal, said, "The historic Anand Vitthal Kol iPyau is a prominent pyau being restored. The Pyau was for created not only to quench the thirst of passerbys but also by animals."

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:15 PM IST