Mumbai: Agitated passengers stage rail roko protest at Titwala station

Agitated passengers refused to let the train move ahead | FPJ

Service of a Kasara-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) local train was affected after several passengers staged a railroko protest at Titwala station on Wednesday, November 16.

The local train was scheduled to arrive at Titwala at 8.18 am but it arrived 10 minutes later at 8.30 am which had irked the commuters. They alleged that the delay in train operations was a frequent affair and a handful of them jumped on the track and stopped the train from moving ahead.

The visuals from the scene show that many passengers have flocked to the tracks and they can be hear angrily talking amongst themselves of the issues they face while bystanders have fished out their phones to record.

CR will examine reason behind frequent delay

"Kasara to CSMT local arrived Titwala at 8.30am (schedule 8.18am) due to some technical reason. Public agitated and didn't allow train to move. After discussions with Railway staff , the train departed at 8.51am from Titwala" said an official of Central Railway.

The official requested that disrupting services [by railroko protests] is not correct way to make your issues heard since it inconviniences other passengers. He said that the officials will find the reason begind frequent delay in the trains.