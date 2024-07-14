Mumbai: After 2-Year Hunt BMC Finally Finds Dumping Ground For Khataras | File pic

After nearly a two-year-long hunt, the BMC has identified a scrapyard in Airoli for dumping khataras (abandoned vehicles) seized from roadsides. Sprawling 35,000 sqm, the plot at the Mulund-Airoli Octroi naka has been defunct since 2017 following the Octroi's abolition. Part of this area will be used to accommodate 50,000 vehicles annually until they are auctioned.

“The Octroi naka in Airoli is set to host the new scrapyard. An expression of interest will be issued within a month to invite potential lessees for a 10-year lease,” said a civic official. Given the high volume of annual vehicle scrappage, the BMC is considering allowing owners to dispose of their vehicles for a fee. This plan is still in the finalisation stage, added the official.

Currently, khataras are dumped at the civic warehouse. Earlier, the BMC had decided to establish a centralised scrapyard from where the seized vehicles would be auctioned. It planned to appoint a private firm to set up machinery for dismantling and auctioning purposes. Accordingly, the development plan department allotted 10,000 sqm of land to the removal of encroachment department in Mahul in 2022. However, the civic officials deemed the plot unsuitable for the project as it was located on a hilly area.

In the last two years, the BMC has seized 5,958 khataras, earning a revenue of Rs4.7 crore through auctions. Such vehicles are seized under section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. The civic team issues a 48-hour notice to owners of vehicles, which are parked for extended periods. If there is no response within the timeframe, the BMC tows the automobiles. If unclaimed even after a month, they go under the hammer.