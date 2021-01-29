Mumbai: After tiff with wife, BARC scientist hangs himself

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old scientist with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) hanged himself after a quarrel with his wife on Friday morning. The scientist is identified as Anuj Tripathi who was working at biotech department. Tripathi allegedly committed suicide after an argument which was ensued over the food given to their kids, said police.

According to the police, around 9.30 in the morning, before committing suicide Tripathi got into an argument with his wife Saroj over foods given to their kids. Then Tripathi went to the bedroom and hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a towel. His wife along with neighbours rushed him to the hospital inside the BARC campus where doctors declared him dead before admission, said police.

Tripathi was staying at their quarters at Anushakti Nagar in Trombay with his wife and two sons aged 5 and 2.5 years.

"Following the incident, we have registered a case of Accidental Death Report and further investigation is underway," said Siddheshwar Gove, senior inspector of Trombay police station.