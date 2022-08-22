Mumbai: After six months break, clean-up marshals back on roads

Representative

The BMC has again appointed clean up marshals again in the city to fine people for spitting, littering or dumping debris in public places. The earlier contract with the agencies for deploying clean-up marshals ended in March this year. So after a break of six months, new marshals have been again appointed in all the 24 administrative wards across the city.

During Covid, the clean- up marshals were given responsibility to penalise the people found without masks. However, there were several complaints of marshals harassing people and extorting money from them. The marshals fined 35 lakh citizens and collected fines of Rs 80 crore in a two years period.

“Since there is no other way to stop people littering and spitting in public places, we have again hired clean up marshals,” said the senior civic official. Each agency, appointed in the respective ward, has been tasked to appoint 30 marshals. They will have to get police verification of all marshals in a period of one month given to them. The contract will be awarded for a year. Also the agencies will be monitored and fined for flouting norms, said the official.

Earlier, the civic nuisance detector squad were taking action on people spitting and littering on roads in the city. In 2007, the BMC first appointed clean-up marshals. But, the civic authorities have many times received complaints from the citizens about marshals misbehaving with them. So on the demand from corporators, the marshals were discontinued in 2011. But, the BMC could not find any other active medium to take action against errants, so the marshals were rehired in 2016.