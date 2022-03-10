Mumbai: After over 4 yrs in jail, Kenyan woman acquitted in drugs case

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has acquitted a Kenyan woman after she spent over four years in custody in a case where she was alleged to have trafficked 2.7 kg of Cocaine.

Apart from contractions in the deposition of the investigating officer and the independent witness in the case, the court found that the drug seizure samples were not handled as per procedure and deposited by the officer in the NCB’s godown the very day of seizure.

The NCB had claimed that it had received specific information that a Kenyan national, a woman by the name Sophie Sonje would land at the Mumbai airport on June 28, 2017 and had accordingly laid a trap. The agency alleged to have found 2.7 kg of Cocaine from her possession in the form of 162 pellets in Scotch bottles from her baggage

The independent witness could not identify the accused woman when he testified before the court. When asked by the agency’s prosecutor if Sonje was present in court, he had answered in the the negative. “On going through the evidence adduced by the witnesses it creates a doubt with the facts with regard to the entire investigation of the case and if the accused had real knowledge of the nature of substance kept in her possession,” Special Judge Dr. AA Joglekar said in the judgement.

The court also noted that the seized articles as per deposition of the investigating officer, did not have CR number and godown number. It noted that a witness, a chemical analyser, had testified that they accept a sample packet only if its CR number matches with that of the test memo and that he had verified the sample number on the sample’s envelope. “Considering this contradiction, undoubtedly it would be fatal to the prosecution’s case,” the order said. It also said that the testimony of the panch witness indicates that the samples had his signature and seal on them, but that in this present case, the sample had neither of them.

